12 Surprising Things That Mark Zuckerberg 'Likes'

Photo: Gudleyf via Flickr

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook profile is an open book. He has listed more than 100 interests and he subscribes to a lot of people including writers, musicians and actors.Some of his interests aren’t surprising: Star Wars, Steve Jobs, and Enders’ Game.



Others were total shockers. We had no idea the Zuck-man enjoys Taylor Swift, for example.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.