12 Surprising Things That Mark Zuckerberg 'Likes'

Alyson Shontell
dianna agron glee actress

Photo: Gudleyf via Flickr

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook profile is an open book. He has listed more than 100 interests and he subscribes to a lot of people including writers, musicians and actors.Some of his interests aren’t surprising: Star Wars, Steve Jobs, and Enders’ Game.

Others were total shockers. We had no idea the Zuck-man enjoys Taylor Swift, for example.

Zuck is a Taylor Swift fan. He also likes Jay-Z, Green Day, Lady Gaga and more.

Zuck seems to be a Glee fan. At least he's a big fan of its stars Dianna Agron and Lea Michele, whom he's subscribed to on Facebook.

We were unaware Zuck shared our Techmeme obsession. It's the only publications he 'likes' besides the New York Times. Nice work, Gabe Rivera.

Another cool tech thing Zuck likes? AllThingsD's young reporter Liz Gannes. He subscribes to her as well as former TechCrunch reporter Jason Kincaid and Ben Parr.

He also enjoys Brad Pitt's movie, Moneyball. Not surprisingly, Zuckerberg also likes Star Wars.

Zuckerberg likes fencing. In fact, at school he was a fencer.

He also likes tennis.

For books, Zuckerberg likes Plato and Enders' Game.

For someone who only ate meat he killed, we're surprised Zuckerberg likes In-N-Out burger. But he's subscribed to it on Facebook.

For more fun facts about people don't miss:

