12 Surprising Things That Mark Zuckerberg 'Likes'

Photo: Gudleyf via Flickr
Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook profile is an open book. He has listed more than 100 interests and he subscribes to a lot of people including writers, musicians and actors.Some of his interests aren’t surprising: Star Wars, Steve Jobs, and Enders’ Game.
Others were total shockers. We had no idea the Zuck-man enjoys Taylor Swift, for example.
Zuck seems to be a Glee fan. At least he's a big fan of its stars Dianna Agron and Lea Michele, whom he's subscribed to on Facebook.
We were unaware Zuck shared our Techmeme obsession. It's the only publications he 'likes' besides the New York Times. Nice work, Gabe Rivera.
Another cool tech thing Zuck likes? AllThingsD's young reporter Liz Gannes. He subscribes to her as well as former TechCrunch reporter Jason Kincaid and Ben Parr.
For someone who only ate meat he killed, we're surprised Zuckerberg likes In-N-Out burger. But he's subscribed to it on Facebook.
