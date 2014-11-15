Mark Zuckerberg Once Kicked An Engineer Out Of A Meeting To Send A Message To Facebook's Staff

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 7, 2011.

When Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook about one decade ago, he believed most users would be coming to the site from desktop computers.

That all changed in 2012, as the company realised for the first time that more people were visiting Facebook on mobile phones than PCs.

From then on, Zuckerberg declared Facebook would be a mobile-first company. And he wanted his employees to internalize that.

Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s vice president of global marketing solutions for Facebook, shared a story with Bloomberg Media COO Jacki Kelley that illustrated how crucial the “all in on mobile” concept was to Zuckerberg.

Following an all-hands meeting in which Zuckerberg emphasised mobile being the company’s first priority, the Facebook CEO held a meeting with a senior engineer to go over some product mockups.

The engineer showed Zuckerberg these concepts on a desktop computer, and here’s how Everson described the situation to Bloomberg:

Mark sent him out of his conference room and said, did I tell you we were going to be mobile first? That story spread like wildfire because nobody wants to get thrown out of the conference room of the CEO, and it really sent the message. And he did that. He retrained all 3,000 engineers in how to code in mobile.

Today, Facebook says that more than 700 million users are browsing its mobile app every day as of September 2014. Its mobile messaging app just hit the 500 million user mark too.

Check out the full video interview from Bloomberg below.

