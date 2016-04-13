Mark Zuckerberg just took a veiled shot at Donald Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hosting a big tech conference in San Francisco. And right out of the gate, Zuckerberg stepped on stage and threw a jab at Republican front runner, Donald Trump.

“I hear fearful voices calling for building walls. It takes courage to choose hope over fear,” he said. “Instead of building walls, we can build bridges.”

That’s a reference to how Trump has been calling for a giant wall to be built along the southern US border with Mexico.

NOW WATCH: Scientists came up with an intersection model that would eliminate traffic lights



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.