Mark Zuckerberg Joins Facebook Group “I AUTOMATICALLY HATE THE NEW FACEBOOK HOME PAGE”

Facebook rolled out a new homepage today.



Inevitably, some users were upset about the change.

Poking gentle fun at this backlash, some Facebook employees created a Facebook group called “I AUTOMATICALLY HATE THE NEW FACEBOOK HOME PAGE.”

What’s lulzy is that Mark Zuckerberg joined it too.

Today’s introduction of the new-style News Feed on Facebook has been garnering quite a bit of positive buzz. But this is Facebook we’re talking about. Anytime they change anything, the backlash starts quickly. Sometime’s it’s justified, but quite often it’s users overreacting from the natural human feeling to dislike change.

Not surprisingly, there are already plenty of Facebook groups against new changes. But hands down the best is “I AUTOMATICALLY HATE THE NEW FACEBOOK HOME PAGE,” which of course, pokes fun at what I’m talking about. But the best part? Facebook employees like Ivan Kirigin and Ari Steinberg have already joined it. More notable, so has

