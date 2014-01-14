Mark Zuckerberg Found Something Terrifying In His Bathroom And Turned To App Jelly For Help

Mark Zuckerberg has been using Biz Stone’s new Quora-for-photos app, Jelly.

Jelly lets you take a picture of something, post it with a question, and get an answer from the community. It launched earlier this month. Biz Stone co-founded Twitter.

Last night, Mark Zuckerberg found something scary in his bathroom. He posted a picture of it on Jelly and got a response nine minutes later from Jelly’s COO, Kevin Thau.

The spider isn’t poisonous, but it does have a nasty bite and apparently it can jump.

“First life saved on Jelly!” Stone tweeted. “(The spider, not Zuck.)”

