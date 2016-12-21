Mark Zuckerberg's virtual assistant is alive

Picture: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

The artificially intelligent virtual assistant that Mark Zuckerberg built for his home is voiced by none other than Morgan Freeman.

Zuckerberg posted a humorous video to his Facebook page on Tuesday that shows his personal assistant in action, from waking him up in the morning to making him toast.

The video comes just a day after Zuckerberg published a lengthy post detailing how he built his own AI assistant from scratch. He named it “Jarvis” as a nod to Iron Man, which led the actor Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man) to offer to be its voice.

It looks like Zuckerberg instead went with Morgan Freeman’s voice, which is also pretty fitting.

You can watch Zuckerberg’s full video below:



