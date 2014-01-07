Mark Zuckerberg Is Worth ~$20 Billion -- And He Drives This $US30,000 Hatchback

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is worth about $US20 billion.
If I were worth $US20 billion, my family would own, at the very least, two cars — a four-door and a sports car.
Probably, the four door would be a fully-loaded $US120,000 Tesla Model S. It’s an electric car, but it drives as fast and corners as well as a gas-powered super car.
This is what a Tesla Model S looks like:
My two door would probably be a conventional gas-powered super car. Maybe a Ferarri? In red?
I’d also consider a Bugatti Veyron, which is powered by two V8 engines and costs $US1.3 million — a bargain at just 0.0065% of my hypothetical net worth.
This is what a Bugatti Veyron looks like:
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not like me.
The approximate price difference between the $US1.3 million Bugatti Veyron I would own if I had his money, and the car he actually owns is…$1.3 million.
According to a story by t
he Wall Street Journal’s Evelyn Rusli, Zuckeberg drives a Volkswagon.
Specifically, he drives a black Volkswagen GTI with a manual transmission.
Maxed-out with all the options, including cheesy floormats, a 2014 Volkswagen GTI with a manual transmission costs $US30,415.
This is what Zuckerberg’s car looks like:
Yep.
Mark Zuckerberg — worth $US20 billion — drives a four-door hatchback to work.
