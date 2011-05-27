MARK ZUCKERBERG: I Only Eat Meat I Kill

Photo: AP

Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is only eating animals that he has killed.It’s part of a “personal challenge” for himself, he tells Fortune reporter Patricia Sellers.



Every year Zuckerberg give himself a personal challenge. Last year it was to learn Chinese. The year before that was wearing a tie everyday. (That last one seems significantly easier than the other two.)

Zuckerberg is getting help in this challenge from his neighbour and chef, Jesse Cool. He’s killing the animals, then they go to a butcher in Santa Cruz, who cuts them up and sends them back to Zuckerberg, says Sellers.

Here’s how Zuckerberg explained his decision to Sellers:

This year, my personal challenge is around being thankful for the food I have to eat. I think many people forget that a living being has to die for you to eat meat, so my goal revolves around not letting myself forget that and being thankful for what I have. This year I’ve basically become a vegetarian since the only meat I’m eating is from animals I’ve killed myself. So far, this has been a good experience. I’m eating a lot healthier foods and I’ve learned a lot about sustainable farming and raising of animals.

I started thinking about this last year when I had a pig roast at my house. A bunch of people told me that even though they loved eating pork, they really didn’t want to think about the fact that the pig used to be alive. That just seemed irresponsible to me. I don’t have an issue with anything people choose to eat, but I do think they should take responsibility and be thankful for what they eat rather than trying to ignore where it came from.

