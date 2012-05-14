Mark Zuckerberg Is Older Than Steve Jobs Was When Apple Went Public

The question of the moment is whether the 28-year old Mark Zuckerberg is old enough to run a major public company.



My answer would be unequivocally “yes.”

As CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg essentially has two jobs:

Set the vision for where the company’s headed

Hire and retain a great team to get it there

He has done a great job with both.

Yes, it also helps if he can communicate well enough to inspire people and set all of the company’s various constituencies–users, advertisers, partners, shareholders–at ease. But this communication is much less of a priority than vision and staffing, and Facebook’s other extremely talented executives can handle a lot of it.

In short, I think Mark Zuckerberg is a vastly better CEO than most people think.

While you’re coming up with your own answer to the question of whether Mark Zuckerberg is old enough, consider this:

He’s older than Steve Jobs was when Apple went public.

(Steve was about 25.)

