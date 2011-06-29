Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Richer Than The Google Guys

Photo: Beast Facebook Fan Page

At Facebook’s latest $70 billion valuation, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is over $18 billion, Forbes reports.That makes him richer than Larry Page and Sergey Brin, whose Google holdings are worth about $17 billion each, since Google’s stock has sagged a bit.



Take that, Larry and Sergey! One more reason for Google to want to kill Facebook with its new product Google+.

