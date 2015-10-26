Mark Zuckerberg is using the classic teen girl trick of letting Facebook pick which photo of him is better

Mark Zuckerberg gave a big talk at a university in China this week, but there’s a problem: He’s not sure which photo of him is best. Is it the one where he’s looking bold, like a tech visionary? Or is it the shot where he appears smiling and jovial? He’s not sure, so he’s letting his Facebook friends decide:

Of course, Twitter has a feature that could really help him out:

@JamesLiamCook is there a Twitter poll for it?

— Dan Grech (@dangrech) October 25, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.