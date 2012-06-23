Mark Zuckerberg Is In Love With This New Name-That-Tune App, Song Pop

Mark Zuckerberg has a new favourite game.



Meet Song Pop, a “name that tune” game like Draw Something for the iPhone and Android. You take turns listening to music and trying to name the artist or song.

It’s simple, short, and incredibly addictive.

The last time a game with those kinds of attributes rolled around was a game called Draw Something — which led to a $210 million acquisition.

Will Song Pop be the next Draw Something?

The jury is still out, but it’s growing fast: the game now has more than 1.1 million daily players since launching a short while ago, according to AppData.

