Mark Zuckerberg Is In Love With This New Name-That-Tune App, Song Pop

Mark Zuckerberg has a new favourite game.
Meet Song Pop, a “name that tune” game like Draw Something for the iPhone and Android. You take turns listening to music and trying to name the artist or song.
It’s simple, short, and incredibly addictive.
The last time a game with those kinds of attributes rolled around was a game called Draw Something — which led to a $210 million acquisition.
Will Song Pop be the next Draw Something?
The jury is still out, but it’s growing fast: the game now has more than 1.1 million daily players since launching a short while ago, according to AppData.
Here are all the ways you can find an opponent. You don't have to stick with just your Facebook friends.
Then you pick a playlist of songs. It'll give you a bunch of songs from that genre. You can get new playlists by shuffling the playlists.
Now we wait for our opponent to play. In the mean time, you can send game requests to all of your Facebook friends.
Those little notes on the bottom are equivalent of power-ups. You can buy new ones with coins — which you can purchase with real money or with coins from winning games.
