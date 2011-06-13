Bill Gates Says Mark Zuckerberg Is Engaged*

Photo: Beast’s Facebook fan page

In the midst of a long, interesting interview with the Daily Mail, Bill Gates had this to say about his friend Mark Zuckerberg, who, like Gates, will eventually give most of his money away:Gates lets slip that Zuckerberg may be engaged to Priscilla Chan, his long-term girlfriend: ‘I didn’t say to Mark, “Give me all your money!” He was predisposed to do it and he came to me seeking advice.



‘His fiancée Priscilla thought about education and he gave money to Newark, New Jersey, and we did a co-grant so that some of our people who had some expertise in that field could help him out. He deserves credit. I started meaningful philanthropy in my forties. He’s starting way earlier.

Does Bill know something the rest of us don’t? Or is he just jumping to conclusions?

In case it’s the former, best wishes to Mark and Priscilla!

*UPDATE: A senior executive at Facebook suggests that Bill Gates was mistaken. “If [Mark is engaged, Bill Gates] knows something I don’t know. Gates’s communications guy just wrote to apologise for the misunderstanding.”

Now Read: Highlights Of An Amazing New Interview With Bill Gates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.