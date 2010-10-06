Mark Zuckerberg Is The Bud Fox Of This Generation

It’s pretty amazing how closely in date Wall Street 2 and The Social Network were released, because watching them so soon after one another, you realise that something striking just happened.



Wall Street 2 came out last weekend, no one really liked it, and it’s dying a slow death.

Exactly the opposite of what happened when the original Wall Street was released in 1989, and when The Social Network came out this weekend.

Everyone went to see the original Wall Street. And to director Oliver Stone’s chagrin, whose aim was to expose the best of Wall Street as greed-mongering bastards, every young kid wanted to be Bud Fox. Or Gordon Gekko. The movie spawned thousands of mini-Bud Foxes, who all thought the guy who doesn’t shive a ghit what anyone else thinks, runs circles around everyone else, and makes more money than anyone ever dreams of, was The Man.

And while you’re watching The Social Network, if you’re like us, you see Mark Zuckerberg tell Harvard they should thank him for hacking into their system, and then you see him pull off saying this to a rich kids’ lawyer who asks him for his full attention like he’s a child:

I think if your clients want to sit on my shoulders and call themselves tall, they have the right to give it a try – but there’s no requirement that I enjoy sitting here listening to people lie. You have part of my attention – you have the minimum amount. The rest of my attention is back at the offices of Facebook, where my colleagues and I are doing things that no one in this room, including and especially your clients, are intellectually or creatively capable of doing.

Did I adequately answer your condescending question?

And you think, he’s an arsehole – I want to be just like him.

Mark Zuckerburg hates the movie. Apparently doesn’t want to be the arsehole. But everyone else does!

Every young kid who sees this movie is going to want to be Mark Zuckerberg. The Social Network is going to spawn a whole bunch of mini-Zucks.

Mark Zuckerberg is Bud Fox.

He drinks late at night while inventing something most people couldn’t sober, writes million dollar code on his college dorm room window, stages a hacking drinking game to see who belongs in his new company – it’s all so rogue, so badass.

He doesn’t even have to try. Shia Labeouf character Jacob Moore’s is speaking Mandarin, riding motorcycles in the woods, and earning a $1.4 million bonus. Zuckerberg is inventing a radical new idea, riding lowly friends into the ground, and becoming a billionaire.

Here’s what’s even cooler about Mark Zuckerberg. There was an entire movie made about “the new Bud Fox” a young i-banker/hedge fund manager/whatever he was/private equity guy, Wall Street 2. And Zuckerburg, who isn’t even in the same movie, steals the show – after coming out in theatres second! Wall Street 2 was #1 in the box office until the The Social Network came out.

Badass.

So what does this mean? Is Wall Street dead? An awful lot of tycoons who were young bucks when Wall Street came out are retiring. And no one is very hopeful about the future for Wall Street.

But there’s a generation of youngsters about to grow up that will want wants Mark Zuckerburg’s job, not Lloyd Blankfein’s.

For more on Social Network, click here to read the 10 most glaring lies in Social Network >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.