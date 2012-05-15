Mark Zuckerberg Proved He Can Build A Startup, But Can He Lead A Publicly Traded Company?

There’s no question that the man most responsible for Facebook’s success goes by the name of one Mark Zuckerberg.



However, some people still doubt his leadership capabilities and wonder whether he’s the right man to be at the helm of a lucrative public tech company.

He did, after all, wear a hoodie to Facebook’s big IPO roadshow.

So, the question of the hour seems be: Is Mark Zuckerberg mature enough to be the CEO of Facebook?

Watch below Henry Blodget’s take on why Zuckerberg is undoubtedly ready to lead Facebook through its IPO and beyond:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

• [FLASHBACK] Zuckerberg: Startups Don’t Need Or Have The Time To Write A Business Plan

• Mark Zuckerberg’s Most Awkward Moments

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.