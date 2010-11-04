Mark Zuckerberg: "iPad's Not Mobile...It's A Computer...Sorry!"

Is the iPad a mobile device? Not according to Mark Zuckerberg.



At today’s Facebook mobile event he was asked why there is no Facebook iPad app. He said, “iPad’s not mobile…it’s a computer,” and that’s why he’s not talking about it at a mobile event.

After his relatively curt, and jokey response, Erick Tseng of Facebook explained that there will be many tablets coming, so they want to see how it shakes out before committing to one platform. Sounds like they might consider some version of a web product for tablets instead of building app after app.

Watch below:

