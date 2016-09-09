Mark Zuckerberg just invested in an Indian startup that teaches kids maths and science

Mark Zuckerberg has invested in Byju, an Indian startup that teaches kids subjects like maths and science with a mobile app.

Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organisation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, is leading the $50 million investment, along with other venture capital firms, according to The Economic Times.

It’s the second investment Facebook’s CEO has made through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a company he owns with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

“I’m optimistic about personalised learning and the difference it can make for students everywhere,” Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page on Thursday. “That’s why it’s a major focus of our education efforts, and why we’re looking forward to working with companies like BYJU’s to get these tools into the hands of more students and teachers around the world.”

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative previously invested $24 million in Andela, an African startup that teaches people how to code.

Facebook wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.