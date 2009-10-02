Mark Zuckerberg On Innovation

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004. Five years later, it has 300 million users and $500 million in revenue, and it’s worth something north of $6 billion.



Now 25, Mark still runs the place.

He was kind enough to sit down with me recently to talk about how the heck he did it.

“Move fast and break things” is Mark’s prime directive to his developers and team. “Unless you are breaking stuff,” he says, “you are not moving fast enough.”

The full-length interview is below, and you can find the transcript here. We will also post short excerpts from the interview over the next several days.

Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

Trouble viewing this video? Try watching it here.

