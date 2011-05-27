Mark Zuckerberg In A Suit And Tie

Photo: AP

Mark Zuckerberg shed his trademark hoodie, t-shirt and jeans during a trip to France this week in favour of something fancier.The Facebook CEO instead donned a suit and tie–a rare event–to meet with French President Nicholas Sarkozy and to speak at the France G8 Summit. During the e-G8 conference on Wednesday, however, Zuckerberg took the stage in his usual uniform: a grey t-shirt and jeans.



