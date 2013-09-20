How Mark Zuckerberg Can Step Up His Suit Game

AP Images Zuckerberg at the G8 Summit, 2011.

Mark Zuckerberg was in Washington yesterday meeting with politicians like Senator Chuck Schumer, and the little news within the news (at least on Bloomberg) is that he wore a suit.

It is a little odd to see Zuckerberg out of his trademark hoodie, but he has started wearing suits more often, and usually the results are the same — the suits fit a bit awkwardly.

We wanted to know how he can step his game up.

So Business Insider reached out to some of our friends in the men’s fashion world — entrepreneurs/designers Pranav Vora and Philip Soriano at D.C. based retailer Hugh and Crye, and Judah Estreicher of JBD Clothiers. JBD makes custom suits and dresses clients like 49ers tight end Vernon Davis and Ravens Quarterback Joe Flacco.

We sent the gentlemen a few pictures of Zuckerberg in a suit — specifically some photos from his wedding and the 2011 G8 Summit in France (pictured above) — and asked them to explain what made his suits fit the way they do.

Here we go.

First and foremost, Estreicher, Soriano, and Vora all agree that Zuckerberg has been wearing “fused” suits. A high quality suit, Estreicher pointed out, is put together with full canvas, which is horse hair.

Fused suits, on the other hand, are glued together and when that happens, the suit can look boxy and unflattering on the body.

Also, when fused suits are dry cleaned too many times the glue expands and can corrupt the fit of the garment, making it wrinkly.

The guys also see a few issues with the way Zuckerberg’s suits fit his body.

“Fit of the jacket is also an obvious issue here,” said the Vora and Soriano. “His jacket shoulders extend past his actual shoulders and he looks like he’s wearing a rental suit from that terrible suit rental place, or borrowing a suit from a football player friend…It almost gives a the look of a kid-in-a-grown-man’s-suit look, like that last scene of the movie ‘Big.’ Shorten those sleeves to your wrist, and show a little shirt cuff.”

The shoulders aren’t the only common problem with Zuckerberg’s jackets either.

“To make his suit more fitted,” Estreicher added. “I would take in the chest, half Girth (stomach)… measurements.”

Estreicher also said that in a few pictures, the fabric and buttons on Zuckerberg’s suits looked cheap. And regardless of what anything costs, you never want something to lookcheap.

Last of all, it’s important to remember that the way you feel in a suit reflects how you look.If you don’t wear one a lot — like only on extra special occasions — you’ll feel uncomfortable. The more you wear it, though, the more confident you’ll feel. So Zuckerberg has that going for him.

“These are all easy and accessible changes that Mark Zuckerberg can make to look a little more polished when he does need to dress up a bit,” said Vora and Soriano. “He’s by all measures an incredible leader and visionary – we’d love to see him dress the part, too.” Agreed. No hate, Zuck, we just want to see you look fresh. Check out Zuckerberg hanging out with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi yesterday, suit and all, below:

Great to meet with Mark Zuckerberg, a strong voice in our efforts to pass immigration reform. #timeisnow pic.twitter.com/W1voAXhpWR

— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.