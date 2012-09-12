Mark Zuckerberg: I Would Rather Be Underestimated

Photo: AP

Mark Zuckerberg just spoke publicly for the first time since Facebook’s May IPO.The final question interviewer Mike Arrington asked:



“Are you still having fun?”

“Yes,” Zuckerberg replied. “For me it’s not really about fun though, it’s about the mission. We go through these waves. And there are times when people think everything we do in the world is awesome…and then there are times when people are really pessimistic.

“I would rather be in the cycle when people underestimate us, because I would rather be underestimated,” he said. “Then we can really excite and amaze people.”

