Zuckerberg: This Is 'The Biggest Strategic Mistake We've Ever Made'

Facebook’s mobile application was originally based on a web-based software called HTML5, but it was pretty bad.In fact, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said building Facebook’s mobile app on HTML5, which was slow and clunky, was “the biggest strategic mistake we’ve ever made” on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt.



Facebook spent 6 to 8 months building the infrastructure to be able to build a mobile Facebook application, called Faceweb. The result was an HTML5-driven app which was slow and unstable.

“It was really painful,” Zuckerberg said on stage. “We were never able to get the quality we wanted.”

So instead of looking back, after burning two years on development time, Facebook decided to re-write the application from scratch. It built a native application that works on iPhone. The result was a much faster, much smoother app on the iPhone.

Facebook is now working on an Android application that should also catch up with the iPhone app, Zuckerberg said.

