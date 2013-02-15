Mark Zuckerberg Hosts Chris Christie At His House, Upsetting A Lot Of Women And LGBT Activists

Photo: AP Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted a political fundraiser for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie last night at his home in Palo Alto. But the event attracted a crowd of about 40 protestors, including those advocating for women’s health and LGBT rights, Bloomberg’s Terrence Dopp and Alison Vekshin report.



As the guests arrived, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, they were greeted by protestors chanting, “One, two, three, four, this is not the Jersey Shore. Five, six, seven, eight, Zuck send Christie to his state.”

Christie, a Republican who is seeking re-election this year, has blocked efforts by Democrats to raise taxes on the wealthy, increase funding for reproductive services like Planned Parenthood, and advance gay rights.

One of the groups protesting, CREDO Action, told Bloomberg it was “delivering the message that to give money to Chris Christie, even at Mark Zuckerberg’s house, is funding the war on women.”

