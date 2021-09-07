Watch Mark Zuckerberg get pelted with pillows in what might be a sneak peek of Facebook’s upcoming smart glasses

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Facebook exec Andrew “Boz” Bosworth posted a video of him pelting Mark Zuckerberg with pillows.

The video may have been captured using Facebook’s forthcoming smart glasses made with Ray-Ban.

Ray-Ban recently posted a teaser page on its website with the date “09.09.21.”

We may have just gotten a sneak peek at Facebook’s smart glasses in the form of Mark Zuckerberg getting pelted with pillows.

On Monday, Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth posted a video to Twitter that shows snippets of his daily life: fishing with his family, playing cornhole in the backyard, and … throwing pillows at his boss.

While Zuckerberg is surprised by the first two – so much so that he’s actually taken to the ground by one rather large throw pillow – he successfully catches the third, raising his arms victoriously:

Given Boz’s caption – the humble sunglasses emoji – plus the fact that he runs Facebook’s Reality Labs, which builds AR and VR products for the social media giant, there’s a high likelihood the videos were captured by Facebook’s forthcoming smart glasses, which it’s building with Ray-Ban parent company Luxottica.

Very little is known about the project, which has been in development since as far back as 2017. During a developer conference that year, Facebook showed ordinary-looking glasses that had the ability to place digital objects into the real world. A person who tried on a prototype version of the glasses told Insider’s Rob Price in 2019 that the glasses look like “really high-end glasses” rather than an a traditional, bulky AR headset.

Boz said during an Instagram Q&A earlier this year that Facebook is considering adding facial-recognition technology to the glasses, but only if it can properly address the legal and privacy issues that would go along with that.

While these hints don’t provide the clearest picture of the glasses’ capabilities, we may soon learn a lot more: Ray-Ban posted a teaser page on its website emblazoned with Facebook’s logo and the date “09.09.21” inside a pair of glasses.