Neighbour Claims Mark Zuckerberg Hired People To Save Parking Spots Overnight Near His San Francisco House

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doing some pretty extensive renovations on his house in San Francisco, and it’s really annoying his neighbours.

Round-the-clock construction work has led to disruptive noise, and no-parking signs have blocked off portions of the street, nearby residents have complained. Parking in this part of the city, near hip Dolores Park, is already notoriously difficult.

And now, according to CBS San Francisco, neighbours say they have noticed something else going on near Zuckerberg’s house.

According to one neighbour, pairs of people have been spotted sitting in parked cars near Zuckerberg’s house late at night. When one neighbour went to ask what they were doing, several of the people said that they had been hired by the Facebook billionaire to save parking spots for construction workers who would be arriving in the morning.

Most of the people neighbours have seen are young, and one even had what looked like a college textbook for late-night studying, CBS said.

We reached out to the neighbour who spotted the parking-spot-savers, but he declined to comment further.

A quick look at Google Street View shows that there are no other cars parked anywhere near the construction zone.

“It’s ear-splitting construction,” one neighbourtold CBS. “Just lots of cutting into concrete.”

City records show that contractors for Zuckerberg’s house have applied for at least 10 construction permits, adding up to millions of dollars of work.

Permits include allocations for $US65,000 worth of renovation work on the kitchen and bathrooms, $US750,000 for an addition to the rear and side of the house, and $US25,000 to make the fourth floor “habitable.” There’s an additional $US720,000 for an office, media room, half bathroom, mudroom, laundry room, wine room, and wet bar, in addition to a new second-floor half-bathroom and remodel of the second, third, and fourth floors.

There’s also going to be a new garage in the basement that will include a turntable so that cars can get in and out more easily.

