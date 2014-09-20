Mark Zuckerberg To High School Students: Understanding Technology Is Critical If You Want 'A Job That Pays More'

YouTube Mark Zuckerberg speaking at Sequoia High School.

Even if you don’t want to be an expert coder, most jobs require some sort of basic knowledge of technology.

Recognising this trend, Mark Zuckerberg decided to give some high school students a heads-up on what’s to come.

In a surprise visit Wednesday to Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California, Zuckerberg told the students that if they want job security in the future, they should study technology in some capacity, according to Almanac News.

Sequoia junior and former Facebook intern Rosie Valencia got to interview Zuckerberg, and one of the questions she asked was, “Why do you think technology is important for us students?”

And despite his audience being mere teenagers, Zuckerberg offered some sage advice.

“The simplest answer is that that’s where all the jobs are going to be in the future,” he said. “So if you look at the economy, it’s easy to get the sense that the world somehow is going to be same as it is now when you grow up, that the jobs that you will have will be the same types of things that your parents have, and that’s really not true if you look at the history. The world evolves, and jobs evolve.

“If you want to have a better chance of getting a job that’s good and if you want to get a job that pays more then being proficient in technology, knowing some basic things about how to use computers, use basic programming, even if that’s not your primary job, is going to be really critical to having a lot of options and doing what you want in the future.”

So, kids, better start padding up your resume with some coding experience.

