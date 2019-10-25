Mark Zuckerberg's fascination with Augustus Caesar might explain the Facebook CEO's haircut

Getty Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was testifying about Libra cryptocurrency before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, some viewers were focused on policy – but some were focused on his hair.

One congresswoman, Rep. Katie Porter, even brought up his hair during the hearing.

One person on Twitter pointed out that the short haircut might have something to do with Zuckerberg’s fascination with first century BCE Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar.

I see people asking why Mark Zuckerberg has this weird haircut. It's simple: pic.twitter.com/5b7BroDUlh — The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) October 23, 2019

In a 2018 New Yorker profile, Zuckerberg revealed his admiration for the emperor – he and his wife even went to Rome for their honeymoon. He told the New Yorker, “My wife was making fun of me, saying she thought there were three people on the honeymoon: me, her, and Augustus. All the photos were different sculptures of Augustus.”

Zuckerberg and his wife even named one of their daughters August, reportedly after Caesar.

All of that admiration may be why Zuckerberg’s hairdo closely resembles “The Caesar” haircut (though the style is actually named after Emperor Julius Caesar, below).

But Augustus, Julius Caesar’s great-nephew and adopted son, has similar hair in most statues.

Facebook did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on where Zuckerberg drew inspiration for his ‘do, so while we don’t know for sure, it’s possible the Caesars’ iconic cuts were the source.

