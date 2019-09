Here’s a video of Mark Zuckerberg spraypainting a real-life Facebook wall in the company’s new office, which comes to us via TechCrunch.



Graffiti artist David Choe was commissioned to paint the wall, and he works Zuckerberg’s stick figure into a much larger piece of art — quite a sight.

