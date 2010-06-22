Mark Zuckerberg Goes To England, Meets The Prime Minister

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited British prime minister David Cameron at his home on 10 Downing Street in London today.



Jeremy Hunt, the British secretary of state for culture, media and sport, was also there.

Jeremy tweeted, “Just met Mark Zuckerberg, Founder of Facebook. Really smart guy with some good ideas on improvement digital engagement in policy making.”

Facebook dominates the market in the UK and runs a decent-sized operation there, too. Its European headquarters in Dublin. Former Bebo CEO Joanna Shields is VP of sales and business development in Europe.

Don’t miss: Who Gave Up So Much Dirt On Facebook?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.