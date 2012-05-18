Mark Zuckerberg Received A Standing Ovation From Thousands Of Facebook Employees Last Night

Photo: Facebook

It sure is good to be Mark Zuckerberg right now.VentureBeat reports that Zuckerberg received a standing ovation from thousands of Facebook employees last night who had congregated in the middle of the company’s campus to hear the CEO give one final pep talk before the IPO.



This ovation was well-deserved. What Facebook has accomplished in the last 8 years is nothing short of astonishing.

After the speech, many of Facebook’s employees launched into an all-night hackathon, spending the final hours before the IPO doing what they do best: coding. And maybe playing a little hockey, too.

