Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with 700 of his colleagues, marched in San Francisco’s gay pride parade yesterday.



Here are some photos of the parade we found on Zuck’s Facebook page. They were taken by a few of his fellow Facebookers.

Zuckerberg stamps a member of the crowd with a ‘Like’ symbol.

That’s Chris Cox, Facebook’s VP of product.

Look at all those Facebook employees.

Zuckerberg waves to the crowd.

Giving out more ‘Like’ stamps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.