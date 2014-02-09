Mark Zuckerberg Joined Twitter 5 Years Ago -- Here Are The Only 19 Things He's Felt Compelled To Tweet

A few years ago, Facebook was interested in buying Twitter. It didn’t work out, and now the two are competitors.

But during the courting process, Mark Zuckerberg joined Twitter. His first tweet was written from his @finkd account on February 2009. He currently has about 300,000 followers, yet he’s only tweeted 19 times.

Here are the 19 things he’s felt compelled to tweet.

1. Zuckerberg’s first tweet doesn’t make much sense. The account he tweeted at only has three followers and no bio.

@ooontz I knew you’d be under ditka

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 13, 2009

2. Mark Zuckerberg is an Andy Samberg fan. He must like the song, “I’m on a Boat” with T. Pain and Lonely Island because he tweeted:

Never thought I’d be on a boat.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 13, 2009

3. Soon, people began discovering Zuckerberg’s tweets. Zuckerberg was curious how they found him.

@johnmccrea hey, how’d you find this account? I know it’s not private but I’m just curious. Also, I’m enjoying socialwebtv.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 13, 2009

4. Zuckerberg’s used his fourth tweet to humblebrag. Facebook reached 175 million users and he was proud.

175 million :)

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 14, 2009

5. Next, Zuckerberg tweeted his whereabouts.

In NY. Fink out.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 27, 2009

6. Zuckerberg discovered TweetDeck and really enjoyed it. TweetDeck is an easy way to scroll through Twitter and view interactions with other users.

Playing with TweetDeck. It’s pretty neat.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 28, 2009

7. An hour and a half later, Zuckerberg was still pretty into TweetDeck.

This is neat.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 28, 2009

8. Zuckerberg asked former Facebook Product Designer Bobby Goodlatte a question.

@rsg what are you building that’s so compliant?

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 1, 2009

9. Then he started talking with McCrea about how cool TweetDeck is again.

@johnmccrea it’s so much better than the web.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 1, 2009

10. Zuckerberg told Facebook’s Senior Open Programs Manager he wasn’t crazy when he predicted that Facebook would be the “most open social network on the social web” by the end of 2010.

11. On March 4, Mark Zuckerberg had a good day.

A good day.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 5, 2009

12. Next, Mark Zuckerberg calmed down an anxious user who was eager to see Facebook’s new homepage.

@playrob We’ll start rolling it out next week.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 5, 2009

13. Zuckerberg said he agreed with Mike Brophy, Okta manager and tech founder, about something.

14. Zuckerberg confirmed he was really himself on Twitter, then thanked people for following him.

Yes, this is the real Mark Zuckerberg. Thanks for following me!

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 7, 2009

15. Turns out some cool people followed Mark Zuckerberg. So he decided to return the love.

So many interesting people are following me. I think I’ll follow some of you guys as well.

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 8, 2009

16. Soon, Digg realised Zuckerberg was on Twitter.

I find it funny that it’s on Digg that I’m here. I’m looking forward to when people can have unlimited connections on Facebook soon!

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 8, 2009

17. Zuckerberg teased an impending home page update in his next tweet.

Excited about rolling out the new real-time stream home page to all FB. To everyone who has written in asking for it, you’ll have it soon!

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 13, 2009

18. He also promoted his public Facebook page on Twitter.

Also just created a public page on FB: www.facebook.com/markzuckerberg

— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) March 13, 2009

19. Zuckerberg took a three year hiatus from Twitter, then came back to tell people to push for a good cause. He hasn’t tweeted since 2012.

Tell your congressmen you want them to be pro-internet. My Facebook post is here: https://t.co/XEmFNxGt — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) January 18, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.