Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook execs are speaking out about Trump's victory and they don't sound happy

Silicon Valley’s reaction to Donald Trump’s presidency has so far been a combination of shock, fear, and cautious optimism.

Trump winning the election is especially meaningful for Facebook employees, some of whom once reportedly wanted to block the candidate’s posts on their social network as hate speech.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been a vocal opponent to Trump’s rhetoric of building a wall along the Mexican border and banning Muslims from entering the U.S. On the other hand VC investor Peter Thiel, who donated $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign, is a director on Facebook’s board.

Several prominent Facebook employees, including Zuckerberg, have now weighed in on the election. We’ve rounded up their reactions below:

Mark Zuckerberg chose to not share his opinion of Trump directly, but appeared to take a veiled jab at the President-elect by saying that 'progress does not move in a straight line.' He talked about the work that needs to be done to make the world a better place for his daughter Max. Ad boss Andrew Bosworth defended Facebook's role in spreading fake news as only one possible factor that could have affected the election. VP of marketing Carolyn Everson: 'I just didn't think this would be the outcome.' VP of ad tech Brian Boland: ' It is time to honour each other and ensure that we don't give the divisive, racist, sexist, low standards shown through this election gain hold.' VP of product design Julie Zhuo became physically ill when she saw that Trump had won. 'Many women will see this setback as a reason to work harder and show the world what we're capable of,' she said. Messenger chief David Marcus said it's time to 'start rebuilding' the country. And VP of partnerships Dan Rose shared an uplifting call for optimism.

