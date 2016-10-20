Here's Mark Zuckerberg's internal Facebook memo about Peter Thiel and Donald Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clearly doesn’t intend to distance his company from board member and Donald Trump supporter Peter Thiel.

In an internal memo recently distributed to Facebook employees, Zuckerberg said “We care deeply about diversity.”

“That’s easy to say when it means standing up for ideas you agree with,” he said. “It’s a lot harder when it means standing up for the rights of people with different viewpoints to say what they care about. That’s even more important.”

The memo was first posted on Hacker News and then surfaced by Boing Boing. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed its authenticity to Business Insider.

Here’s the full memo:

