If Mark Zuckerberg Could Tell His 19-Year-Old Self Anything, This Would Be It

Facebook was created in a Harvard dorm in 2004, 10 years ago today, and Zuckerberg said he hoped the site would help connect the campus community.

Now it connects the world.

In an exclusive interview with “The Today Show,” Zuckerberg talks to Savannah Guthrie about the last 10 years of Facebook.

When Guthrie asks Zuckerberg what he’d tell his 19-year-old self, Zuckerberg laughs.

“Probably marry Priscilla sooner,” he says, referring to his wife. The two married in 2012 and shared their first wedding photo on Facebook.

In a more serious turn, Zuckerberg and Guthrie discuss the NSA.

“I think the government should have been more upfront,” Zuckerberg admits.

