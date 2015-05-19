An ex-Facebook intern describes what it was like to meet billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook says it treats its interns just like full-time employees, and based on accounts from former interns, that indeed seems to be the case.

In fact, one previous intern said she even got to sit in on a meeting with CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Elizabeth Gregory, who interned at Facebook last summer in the product design department, said that her manager encouraged her to sit in on a meeting with Zuckerberg because it would be a good experience.

“I was just observing, but it was cool to see what Zuck was like,” she told Business Insider.

Even though she didn’t contribute much to the meeting, Gregory said she still learned a lot from it.

“It was intense because he just spews wisdom at you,” she said. “He was a really nice guy, and he always said hi to me walking around even if he didn’t know exactly who I was.”

Facebook’s Menlo Park office is open and collaborative, according to Gregory’s description. There are no cubicles, and high-ranking executives, including Zuckerberg, work out of the same desks as Facebook’s interns.

“Mark Zuckerberg had a desk that looked exactly like mine,” Gregory said. “Same computer, same everything. So that was really nice.”

Here’s what Zuckerberg’s desk looked like in 2012, according to a photo he posted to Facebook about three years ago.

Facebook also holds weekly town hall meetings on Fridays, where employees get to ask Zuckerberg and other executives literally any question they want.

“[It] could be a vital question about the future of the company or what kind of dog food you feed your dog,” Gregory said. “It was very, very open.”

NOW WATCH: How to prevent people from stalking you on Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.