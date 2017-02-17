Mark Zuckerberg just published nearly 6,000 words about the future of Facebook

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg has shared a lengthy new letter explaining his vision for the future of Facebook.

The post is Zuckerberg’s first revision to the original founder’s letter he wrote ahead of Facebook’s public offering more than five years ago.

“For the past decade, Facebook has focused on connecting friends and families,” Zuckerberg writes in his updated letter. “With that foundation, our next focus will be developing the social infrastructure for community — for supporting us, for keeping us safe, for informing us, for civic engagement, and for inclusion of all.”

Zuckerberg’s letter is long at nearly 6,000 words. If you’re curious about its key points, here they are:

Facebook cares about getting people together in the physical world, not just on the internet. One billion Facebook users are active members of groups, and Zuckerberg sees those as ways to help facilitate real world interactions.

Facebook sees a responsibility to help people stay safe. Features like Safety Check, which lets users mark themselves as safe during a disaster, are important to the company’s future. “Going forward, there are even more cases where our community should be able to identify risks related to mental health, disease or crime,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook has a role to keep people informed. “It is our responsibility to amplify the good effects and mitigate the bad,” wrote Zuckerberg. That seems like a battle cry against the onslaught of fake news that Facebook has tried to combat in recent months.

If you’re curious to read Zuckerberg’s full letter, you can find it on his Facebook page.

