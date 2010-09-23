Mark Zuckerberg Explains Why Facebook Is Working On Phone Software: To Be A Platform, Not Just A Service

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits that Facebook is working on mobile phone software, for the exact reason we reported on Sunday: Because Facebook wants to be a mobile platform that others can build upon, not just a service or app.



Indeed, Zuckerberg’s explanation of what Facebook is doing sounds very much like what we reported: Modifying platforms like Google Android to add a social Facebook layer on top, which app makers and phone makers could both take advantage of.

Zuckerberg explained his goals in an interview with TechCrunch. Here are the important nuggets:

“Our strategy is very horizontal. We’re trying to build a social layer for everything. Basically we’re trying to make it so that every app everywhere can be social whether it’s on the web, or mobile, or other devices.”

“Our role is to be a platform for making all of these apps more social, and it’s kind of an extension of what we see happening on the web, with the exception of mobile, which I think will be even more important than the web in a few years – maybe even sooner.”

“And then, for something that is as important as iPhone or Android, we’ll also build integration into the operating system. So for iPhone, we built in contact syncing, and for Android we integrated and did contact syncing pretty seamlessly. The question is – what could we do if we also started hacking at a deeper level, and that is a lot of the stuff that we’re thinking about.”

“Our whole strategy is not to build any specific device or integration or anything like that. Because we’re not trying to compete with Apple or the Droid or any other hardware manufacturer for that matter.”

As for how it’ll be integrated into phones… “People might want to take different cuts of different operating systems, or build different feature phones and integrate Facebook in different ways. The mobile market is just so fragmented that there is a lot of experimentation that can happen now too, so we’re figuring out exactly what the optimum level of the stack is to be at. The reality is it will probably be different things to different phones.”

“I mean, who knows, 10 years down the road, maybe we’ll build our own operating system or something, but who knows. That is more history than we’ve had so far with the company, so it is really hard to predict that far out. But for now, I think, everything is going to be shades of integration, rather than starting from the ground up and building a whole system.”

