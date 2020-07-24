Take a closer look at the $12,000 electric surfboard a sunscreen-covered Mark Zuckerberg rode in Hawaii: the Lift efoil

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Photos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii went viral last weekend.

He was riding a Lift Foils efoil electric surfboard, which sells for $US12,000.

One spokesperson said he has a reputation for being “pretty decent.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t seem to go outside without being turned into a meme. Last week, he was photographed on an electric surfboard off the coast of Hawaii. The surfboard was the $US12,000 efoil board from Lift Foils, the company confirmed to Business Insider.

Zuckerberg owns more than $US100 million worth of land on several properties across Hawaii. In 2016, he built a six-foot wall around his property and was later involved in a land dispute on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i.

As pricey vacation accessories go, electric surfboards seem to be getting popular in Silicon Valley. Fliteboard, another electric surfboard company, told Business Insider owners of its product include Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. AFliteboard spokesperson also told Business Insider, that the $US150 million Ulysses yacht rumoured to be purchased by Zuckerberg before his team denied it, has Fliteboards on deck.

In the photos published by The New York Post, Zuckerberg is on the Lift surfboard, controller in hand.

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020

The $US12,000 gadgets run on lithium-ion batteries.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

They can go as fast as 25 mph.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

Lift is based in Puerto Rico and started selling its boards in 2017.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

Source: New Atlas

The company sells four different models, ranging in size from four feet and four inches to six feet and two inches.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

Cofounder Nick Leason told Business Insider that Zuckerberg has several Lift surfboards. He has staff who are tasked with purchasing them, according to Leason.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

They’re controlled by wireless remote, which controls speed and displays battery life information.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

The boards have a battery life of about 60 to 90 minutes and typically charge in less than two hours.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

The aluminium propulsion system moves the board while reducing drag.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

Leason says Zuckerberg has a reputation for being “pretty decent” at riding the board.

Lift Lift efoil surfboard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.