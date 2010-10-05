Mark Zuckerberg Guests On The Simpsons, Tells Lisa To Drop Out

From your computer screen to your mobile phone to the silver screen and now to your television screen, you can’t escape Facebook.



Mark Zuckerberg made a special guest appearance on The Simpsons last night and acted nothing like Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of him in The Social Network. Instead, the Zuck is portrayed as a dorky/goofy person downplaying the importance of education in his success.

Watch Mark Zuckerberg as a Simpsons character here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.