Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $US25 Million To Fight Ebola

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have committed $US25 million to fight Ebola.

They want to stop the epidemic before it spirals further out of control and becomes a bigger (and more expensive) global issue to fight, like HIV.

Zuckerberg just announced the news on his Facebook page:

Priscilla and I are donating $US25 million to the Centres for Disease Control Foundation to help fight Ebola.

The Ebola epidemic is at a critical turning point. It has infected 8,400 people so far, but it is spreading very quickly and projections suggest it could infect 1 million people or more over the next several months if not addressed.

We need to get Ebola under control in the near term so that it doesn’t spread further and become a long term global health crisis that we end up fighting for decades at large scale, like HIV or polio.

We believe our grant is the quickest way to empower the CDC and the experts in this field to prevent this outcome.

Grants like this directly help the frontline responders in their heroic work. These people are on the ground setting up care centres, training local staff, identifying Ebola cases and much more.

We are hopeful this will help save lives and get this outbreak under control.

To learn more about the fight against Ebola: http://www.cdcfoundation.org/ebola-outbreak