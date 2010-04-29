Facebook Employee: Mark Zuckerberg 'Doesn't Believe' In Privacy

Here’s a disconcerting tweet about Facebook’s attitude towards privacy, via New York Times tech writer Nick Bilton.



Nick says he asked a Facebook employee what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks about privacy. The Facebook employee laughs, then says “He doesn’t believe in it.”

This is obviously a glib comment coming from an employee speaking without attribution. So, it could just be a joke. Still, Mark has shown a lack of respect for user’s privacy in the past. Now, the Senate is looking into how Facebook protects privacy.

Bottom line: Joke or not, comments like this are not good for the ambitious social network.

Photo: Nick Bilton’s Twitter

See Also: The Origins Of Facebook And Its Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.