Mark Zuckerberg On The Biggest Difference Between "The Social Network" And Reality

In The Social Network, a movie about the founding of Facebook, a fictional Mark Zuckerberg builds the site in order to impress a girl and gain social notoriety.
Speaking at Y-combinator event over the weekend, the real Mark Zuckerberg said that the biggest difference between the movie and real life stems from the fact that movie-makers “can’t wrap their head around the idea that someone might build something because they like building things.”
Zuckerberg says the movie did his outfits right, though.
Don’t miss: The Real Story Behind The Social Network
Here’s the clip:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.