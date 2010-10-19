Mark Zuckerberg On The Biggest Difference Between "The Social Network" And Reality

In The Social Network, a movie about the founding of Facebook, a fictional Mark Zuckerberg builds the site in order to impress a girl and gain social notoriety.



Speaking at Y-combinator event over the weekend, the real Mark Zuckerberg said that the biggest difference between the movie and real life stems from the fact that movie-makers “can’t wrap their head around the idea that someone might build something because they like building things.”

Zuckerberg says the movie did his outfits right, though.

Here’s the clip:



