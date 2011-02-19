Mark Zuckerberg Didn't Wear A Hoodie To The Big Obama Dinner

Jay Yarow

The White House has posted one photo from last night’s big tech CEO meeting with Obama. You can see Mark Zuckerberg is in a suit, as opposed to his traditional hoodie or t-shirt.

Also in the photo, Carol Bartz on the left, Eric Schmidt in the foreground, Genentech Chairman Art Levinson is behind Zuckerberg, and on the right is Steve Westly of the Westly Group. No glimpse of Steve Jobs, though.

Photo: Flickr/White House

