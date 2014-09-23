Mark Zuckerberg Is Annoying His Neighbours With The Fortress-Like Home He's Building In San Francisco

Google Maps Zuckerberg’s house in San Francisco.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is already being sued over his purchase of four adjacent homes in Palo Alto.

But now it’s his second home, a fixer-upper in the Dolores Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco, that’s causing some tension among his neighbours.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “no parking” signs have been posted on the block of 21st Street near Dolores Street for more than 17 months. Dozens of construction workers have been doing some serious work on the street, installing everything from new kitchen equipment to fibre-optic cables under the sidewalk.

One contractor even estimated that there have been as many as 40 or 50 workers on-site each day since work began in April 2013.

“This is nothing short of a fortress,” one neighbour told the San Francisco Chronicle.

City records show that contractors for Zuckerberg’s house have applied for at least 10 construction permits, adding up to millions of dollars of work.

Permits include allocations for $US65,000 worth of renovation work on the kitchen and bathrooms, $US750,000 for an addition to the rear and side of the house, and $US25,000 to make the fourth floor “habitable.” There’s an additional $720,000 for an office, media room, half bathroom, mudroom, laundry room, wine room and wet bar, in addition to a new second-floor half bathroom and remodel of the second, third and fourth floors.

There’s also going to be a new garage in the basement that will include a turntable so that cars can get in and out more easily.

All that construction work is really putting a strain on the neighbours, who complain of constant noise and have been blocked from parking on their street for months.

“It’s hard to talk about it without sounding whiny or like the wealthy need to be punished just because they have money,” one neighbour said.

Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan reportedly purchased the home for $US10 million back in 2013.

