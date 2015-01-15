Mark Zuckerberg: Here's Why I Spoke Out About The Charlie Hebdo Attacks

During his most recent question-and-answer session, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked why he felt inclined to post about his thoughts on the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris.

Here’s what he said on stage:

“If we live in fear that we’re going to get hurt because some extremist might not like what you say, that’s not freedom of expression either. That gets to the core of what Facebook is here to do: stand up and make it so that everyone can have as much of a voice as possible… This event just seemed like an event where people needed to come together not only to fight terrorism… but also to fight to give everyone in the world a voice.”

The question was in reference to an update Zuckerberg posted on Facebook a few days ago in which he said the following:

You can’t kill an idea. It’s inspiring to see the videos of more than two million people of all religions, ages, ethnicities and backgrounds come together to march in unity. As long as we are connected, then no attacks by extremists — not in Nigeria, not in Pakistan, not in the Middle East and not in France — can stand in the way of history’s arc towards freedom and acceptance for all.

Zuckerberg went on to say that the whole purpose behind Facebook is to “give people as much power to express themselves as possible.”

