Mark Zuckerberg Challenged Bill Gates To Take The Plunge In ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

If you haven’t heard of it already you soon will as the Ice Bucket Challenge spreads across the globe, raising money for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), known as Motor neurone disease in Australia.

Participants who take part in the challenge must pour a bucket of ice water over their head, and challenge others do the same or make a donation within 24 hours.

Celebrities including Justin Timberlake and Martha Stewart have taken the plunge but the most recent to join the cause is Mark Zuckerberg who nominated Bill Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and Reed Hastings to follow him.

Here’s Zuck taking the challenge.

The viral charity fund raiser has officially hit Aussie shores this week, with the National Executive Director of MND Australia, Carol Birks, saying the viral social media aspect of the challenge will hopefully raise more awareness, and more importantly for funds, for the disease.

So far the only Australian personality Business Insider knows of who has taken up the challenge is Studio 10 co-host Joe Hildebrand who had iced water poured over him during an on-air show.

Hildebrand challenged fellow host Sarah Harris to follow his lead but after seeing his reaction she respectfully declined and opted for the donation instead.

Birks says a few corporations have already signed up to do it this weekend, including Deloitte.

MND is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

The ALS Association says between July 29 and August 12 it received $4 million in donations from the viral fund raiser, far more than the $1.12 million donated to the charity in the same time period last year.

The challenge, which causes muscle weakness, twitching and cramping because of the freezing water, is meant to replicate similar symptoms felt by suffers.

There is currently no cure for MND.

Read more from MND Australia here.

