Mark Zuckerberg Just Spent More Than $US30 Million Buying 4 Neighbouring Houses For Privacy

Tim Williamson Mark Zuckerberg and friend in Noe Valley

Mark Zuckerberg just made an unusual purchase.

Well, four purchases.

Facebook’s billionaire founder bought four homes surrounding his current home near Palo Alto, Mercury News reports. The houses cost him more than $US30 million, including one 2,600 square-foot home that cost $US14 million. (His own home is twice as large at 5,000 square-feet and cost half as much.)

Larry Page made a similar move a few years ago so he could build a massive, 6,000-square-foot mansion. But Zuckerberg’s reason is different. He doesn’t want to live in excess, he just wants a little privacy.

Zuckerberg reportedly took action after he learned that a developer wanted to purchase one of his neighbour’s homes and use the fact that Zuckerberg lived close by as a marketing tactic. He started purchasing the homes last December. Zuckerberg will lease the four homes he just bought back to its current residents.

It’s sad yet ironic that Zuckerberg has to go through great lengths to protect his privacy. Yesterday news broke that Facebook was removing yet another privacy feature. Soon, even people who wish to remain hidden from Facebook searches will have no choice but to be searchable on the social network.

