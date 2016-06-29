People are upset over Mark Zuckerberg building a wall in Hawaii

If you check Facebook’s “Trending” news section on Tuesday, you’ll see that Mark Zuckerberg is under fire for building a six-foot wall around his 700 acres of Hawaiian land.

The controversy began with neighbours protesting the wall’s construction along Zuckerberg’s beachfront property in Kauai. From a local newspaper called The Garden Island:

For years, Kilauea resident Gy Hall has enjoyed the view of the ocean and the breeze along Koolau Road. Then, a few weeks ago, a crew started to build a wall which happens to belong to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. “The feeling of it is really oppressive. It’s immense,” Hall said. “It’s really sad that somebody would come in, and buy a huge piece of land and the first thing they do is cut off this view that’s been available and appreciative by the community here for years.”

Numerous outlets have since jumped on the story, including the Daily Mail. Gizmodo confirmed that the wall’s primary purpose for being built was “to reduce highway and road noise.”

Zuckerberg paid close to $100 million in 2014 for two plots of land on Kauai’s North Shore, according to Forbes.

The billionaire Facebook founder was recently met with similar backlash from neighbours when it was revealed that his security detail was illegally parking on the street outside of the four adjacent homes he owns in Palo Alto, California.

