14 books Mark Zuckerberg thinks everyone should read

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a tradition of dramatic New Year’s resolutions, and this year he decided that he’d read a book every two weeks.

He wanted his selections to focus on “different cultures, beliefs, histories, and technologies.”

“Books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media today,” Zuckerberg wrote on his personal Facebook page. “I’m looking forward to shifting more of my media diet towards reading books.”

To achieve this, he started the A Year of Books book club, in which he discusses the books he’s reading with members of the Facebook community.

We’ve put together a list of his picks and why he thinks everyone should read them.

